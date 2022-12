This year’s SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s (SBPRN) fundraiser was a huge success! Because of the response, we were able to continue holding the fashion show/luncheon on two days again this year! Ticket sales, Raffle sales and Calle Rose sales exceeded all expectations!

We thank everyone who made this possible. Because of your generosity, SBPRN will be able to assist many more pets.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up