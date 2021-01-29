It was all hands-on deck on New Year’s Day as the volunteers of the Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Network’s First Friday team were ready to collect the food and pet items for the rescuers and shelters that SBPRN supports. We even had Lily#3 from Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation show up to help!
On the First Friday of each month, residents can drop off their pet donations at the HOA1 Bocce Ball court from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Thanks to our SaddleBrooke residents for coming out on the holiday to support the pets. What a turn out it was! Food, crates, beds and miscellaneous items were collected and sent on to Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary and to the Pinal County Animal Care and Control shelter. Cody’s Friends was also a recipient of some of the items. The blankets and towels were especially needed as we go into the cold months. The cash donations were also very much appreciated.
Thanks, SaddleBrooke, for your support for our First Friday drop off program. We marked our fifth year in November 2020 and we look forward to many more years of serving the homeless and abandoned pets in our community.