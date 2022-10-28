Ho Ho Ho! Santa would love to see all the good SaddleBrooke pups for photos with him on Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pup parents don’t need to be dog park members to participate, but they do need to make appointments by emailing Kay Erb at erbkm@aol.com or calling (517) 230-4163 to schedule an appointment. Doggie parents may choose to be included in the photos with their pup, or just have the pup photographed alone with Santa.

Parking for the event will be in the softball field parking lot behind the dog park. T he back gate will be open, and Santa will be in “Reilly’s Place”, the small fenced-in area inside the back of the dog park.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

As we’d like to offer our photographer some compensation, and contribute to the Pinal County Animal Shelter, donations of $10 for single dogs per pose or $15 for two dogs will be most appreciated.

Any changes to the event (due to rain or other unforeseen circumstance) will be posted on the SaddleBrooke Dog Park’s website at httsaddlebrookedogpark.com/.