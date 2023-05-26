Does the sight of a slithering snake give you the shivers? You are not alone. A 2022 YouGov poll revealed that a whopping 30 percent of Americans are scared of snakes, surpassing the fear of heights, spiders and public speaking.

Yet, our dogs don’t naturally share this snake phobia. In fact, many curious pups are intrigued by snakes and are eager to investigate the source of that mysterious rattle. That’s why so many dogs end up at the emergency veterinarian’s office for snake bites.

What can you do to help protect your pooch from venomous snakes while you’re out enjoying nature?

Here’s a Few TipsAvoid tall grasses and piles of leaves, rock and wood, as these are prime hiding spots for snakes.

Keep your eyes open and continuously scan the environment, so that you’re aware of any danger before it is noticed by your dog. Don’t rely on hearing a rattle as baby rattlesnakes, typically born in summer, cannot produce an audible rattle.

Walk your dog on a short leash so that you are close and able to intervene when hazards are encountered. If your dog is off leash, she is much more likely to be bitten.

Be especially alert when rattlesnakes are the most active—in the morning and from dusk to night.

Proactive dog training can also make the difference between bark and bite.

A pup that reliably responds to a “leave it” command may stop approaching even the most intriguing snake. In progressively challenging training situations, teach your canine companion the cue to “leave it” and turn attention away from distractions such as ignoring toys, food dropped on the ground and exciting smells on walks.

For more snake-specific instruction, register for a Rattlesnake Avoidance Training Class taught by a professional dog trainer and learn positive reinforcement techniques. The SaddleBrooke Dog Park is hosting Rattlesnake Avoidance Training sessions in The Preserve parking lot in May, June and July. Check out available class dates and times on the SaddleBrooke Dog Park website at saddlebrookedogpark.com/dog-training. For more information and to register, call Heather Dean at (520) 909-0519 between 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please leave a message if she doesn’t answer and she will get back with you promptly.

The SaddleBrooke Dog Park was created to provide member dogs with a safe space to exercise off-leash and socialize. The member-funded park includes separate areas for small dogs and large dogs, as well as a fenced area for senior and other dogs who prefer less interaction. All member dogs must have proof of current rabies vaccination. The park is located at 39984 S. Sand Crest Drive in SaddleBrooke (at the intersection of S. Sand Crest Drive and S. Clubhouse Drive). For more information, visit saddlebrookedogpark.com. For membership information, send an email to titopele59@gmail.com.