Q: Yesterday, my sweet dog Marley ran up to give me kisses and I got a whiff of some super disgusting breath. I’ve been apprehensive about brushing her teeth after my first try was beyond frustrating. Help! — Greg D., dog owner and SaddleBrooke Dog Park Member

A: No worries, Greg.

You’re not alone. Regular dental care is recommended by veterinarians, but few pet owners actually brush their dogs’ teeth. According to a study conducted by Ipsos, just seven percent of dog owners polled reported brushing their dog’s teeth daily.

You can do this! The keys to success are using the correct tools and acclimating her to each part of the process gradually. With this knowledge and some patience, you will soon be brushing Marley’s teeth without setting your own teeth on edge.

This isn’t a unique problem. Stinky breath (halitosis) is common in our canine companions, especially as they age. Always check in with your vet as bad breath can also be caused by medical issues including diabetes, kidney disease or liver disease.

Let’s get down to the business. Remember the saying, “A good dog is a tired dog”? Pick a time to train your pooch when she is tired, like after a trip to the dog park or a long walk. Then embark on these steps:

Get the correct tools to do the job, i.e. a dog toothbrush and dog toothpaste. For larger dogs, make sure the toothbrush has a longer handle. For smaller dogs, you can use a finger brush instead. While human toothpaste leaves our breath minty fresh, it includes ingredients that are harmful to dogs. Dog specific toothpastes are safe and appeal to their taste buds with flavors like peanut butter or chicken.Create a comfortable environment by sitting down at your dog’s level to reduce potential anxiety.

Slow and steady wins the race. Take this process one step at a time, ensuring your dog is comfortable before moving on to the next step.

Handle her mouth. Using your finger, touch the side of your dog’s muzzle. Then lift her lip before placing your finger in her mouth. Rub your finger along her upper teeth and gums to help her get used to the sensation.

Use tasty toothpaste. Enzymatic dog toothpaste comes in different flavors and textures. Squeeze a little sample onto your finger and offer it to her. I f she isn’t interested in the first toothpaste, try another flavor.

Introduce the toothbrush. Lift her upper lip and place the dog toothbrush at a 45-degree angle so that bristles massage the gum line and get rid of plaque. You’ll want to put some tasty toothpaste on the brush first.

Work on technique. The best method is to brush the outside of her top and bottom teeth making small circles.

Start small. Begin by brushing just a few teeth and add more each day. Brushing your pet’s teeth is slightly different than brushing your own. You need to brush only the outside surface of their teeth (facing their cheeks).

Use a soothing voice. To keep anxiety at a minimum, it’s helpful to use a reassuring tone of voice and talk to her throughout the training session.

Reward her for a job well done. Always end on a positive note with lots of praise, a yummy treat or extra attention.

Ideally, you’ll brush her teeth every day. Brushing three times a week is the minimum recommendation to help remove plaque and prevent tartar accumulation.

Feel free to supplement brushing with products that can help fight plaque buildup. These include dental treats and chews, dental wipes, dental powders, dental food and water additives. When buying products, look for a VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council) seal of approval. These products have been independently certified to reduce plaque and tartar.

And don’t forget to schedule regular professional dental cleanings. Talk with your vet about how often is right for your dog.

Before you know it, Marley’s teeth will shine and you’ll look forward to her fresh-smelling kisses.

