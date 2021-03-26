In a community such as SaddleBrooke, one can imagine the number of prescription bottles that are dispensed to the residents each month. Those bottles can either end up being recycled, or better yet, repurposed. The SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network collects these bottles each week and processes them for distribution to the local shelters.
For the month of January, around 500 such containers were processed. The veterinarians can use these bottles for medications to treat the shelter animals. The type of prescription bottles collected are those typically dispensed by a pharmacy with labels affixed by the pharmacy, not over the counter containers for things such as vitamins, aspirin, etc. or not bottles that have labels that were attached by the pharmaceutical company or manufacturer. Medication bottles that were sealed with a foil barrier are also not acceptable.
Prescription bottles should be empty, clean, and free of labels and glue residue. To donate your used, empty, clean and label free prescription bottles, please drop them in the bin located inside the computer store, Mezzabyte, which is in our business center on SaddleBrooke Boulevard. The shelters thank you for your support; every little bit helps them care for lost and abandoned pets.