There are some people who prefer a retractable leash rather than a 4-foot to 6-foot flat leash. A retractable leash is a thin cord wound around a spring-loaded device housed inside a plastic handle. The handles of most retractable leashes are designed to fit comfortably in your hand and a button on the handle controls how much of the cord is extended. They are popular because they are not confining and allow dogs more freedom to sniff on walks. However, these leashes are not safe in all situations. Common sense, caution and vigilance are needed to properly walk a dog on a retractable leash.
- These leashes can extend up to 26 feet making it difficult, if not impossible, to control the dog. A dog on a retractable leash may run into the middle of the street and be hit by a car or may make uninvited contact with another dog or person. If your pet is being approached by an aggressive dog or a wild desert animal, it is much easier to have control of your pet with a standard 6 foot flat leash.
- The thin cord of a retractable leash can break when a powerful dog is on the other end. If a strong, good-sized dog takes off at full speed, the cord can snap injuring the dog as well as his human.
- A dog walker can get tangled up in the cord of a retractable leash or can grab it in an attempt to reel in their dog, causing severe damage. Also, there have been people who have been pulled right off their feet by a dog that reaches the end of the leash and keeps going. This can result in bruises or broken bones.
- Dogs have received terrible injuries as a result of the sudden jerk on their neck which occurs when they run out the leash; including neck wounds, lacerated tracheas, and injuries to the spine.
- The handles of retractable leashes are bulky and can be easily pulled out of human hands, resulting in a dog to bolt. As the handle bounces and clatters behind the dog, it may think that it's being chased by something resulting in the dog to panic.
- The majority of trainers and rescue groups do not allow retractable leashes. These leashes are a bad idea for dogs that haven't been trained properly on a flat leash. But, if your pet walks well on both a standard flat leash and retractable leash, without pulling, that's a plus for both dog and human. .
As a side bar, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network DOES NOT accept any retractable leashes as In-Kind donations.