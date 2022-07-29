Over a decade ago SBPRN developed a partnership with Rochelle with RoRescue. She is a rescuer which is a perfect match for the adoptive needs of potential pet owners in SaddleBrooke. She specializes in small, non-shedding dogs. She rescues pets that have been abandoned on the streets or left in back yards of people that move on and leave them behind. She nurtures them and gets them ready for their forever homes. Many SaddleBrooke residents have acquired their pet from Rochelle.

Not only is she supportive of helping us find the right pet for our residents, she also is there when we need a temporary placement for a pet that has been left without its owner due to death or moving.

We support Rochelle financially as we can but she also our ‘go to’ when we have requests to find a specific dog.

Here is Rochelle’s story:

“RoRescue

Twenty-years-ago, I plunged into the icy waters of dog rescue, not knowing what lurked below the opaque surface. I was a foster volunteer until 2016 when an attorney found a benefactor who wanted me to have my own rescue.

RoRescue was born.

Many people see a pet rescue through the eyes of an adopter. A sweet, loving furry creature who fits well into their lifestyle. I thank all who have supported RoRescue through donations and/or adopting one of our wonderful dogs.

Too many think it is an easy road; oftentimes the weary road is a heartfelt attempt for a miracle. I need to speak on behalf of all the wonderful people who see potential in a hurting, fearful furry creature and are not afraid to step into the icy waters and dive beneath the surface, never knowing where the plunge will take them.

I am not going to bore you with facts and sad stories or successes. We have all heard them. What I am going to do is to applaud your efforts and thank every one of you. This is not a hobby or a pastime. It is a calling. We can no more turn away from a needy pet than to stop breathing.”