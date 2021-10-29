SaddleBrooke Dog Park is having its annual fundraising event on Saturday, November 13 at the HOA-1 Activity Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The theme this year is “Dog Day Afternoon” and will also include a Chili Cookoff. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple and can be purchased by emailing Nadine at nadinemm2018@gmail.com or Susan at susanfw1010@gmail.com. We are limited to 75 guests, so get your tickets as soon as possible.
We ask that you either bring your favorite chili or something that will go well with chili: salad, appetizers, cornbread, etc. Desserts are welcome too! We will provide water and will have wine and beer available. No charge for the wine and beer, but your generous donations will be very gratefully accepted. Contributions of wine and beer are welcome, with the proceeds, of course, going for a very good cause. We will have door prizes, raffles, a trivia game and just an all-round good time, including the opportunity to meet and greet your fellow dog park members. And, how often do you get to see them cleaned up and wearing something other than their 'dog park duds”'? If you are an artist or craftsman and would like to donate an item for our raffle or silent auction— or if you have a gift card that needs re-gifting— please contact Nadine.
Unfortunately, our four-legged friends can't be invited to this event but I think they would approve. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter, and we expect to have a representative with us to share information about the shelter’s immediate needs and their programs. Let’s kick off the holiday season by having a lot of fun, enjoying some great food, and helping our dog park as well as the Pinal County dogs and cats in need of a home!
Because of COVID, we have not been able to have a fundraiser since 2019. Thank you in advance for making THIS one a success!
For additional information, email Nadine McAfee, Vice President, SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association at nadinemm2018@gmail.com.