It has been a challenging 2020 for all SaddleBrooke residents as well as their four-legged friends, but life at the SaddleBrooke Dog Park is still the most joyful place for people and their pets to safely socialize. We would like to welcome our new residents and members as well as bid a sad farewell and our condolences to those who have lost their pets during this difficult time. Due to COVID-19, the SBDP has had to cancel all fundraising events along with our annual Halloween event, but we are HOPING to gather again for a Cinco de Fido celebration in May 2021.
SBDP is partnering with Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues to celebrate the holidays and help homeless pets by supporting Pinal County Animal Care & Control through an exciting fundraising opportunity.
Our pampered pooches and cats are so fortunate to have us as their caregivers, which is not the case for many abandoned and neglected animals that end up lonely and confused by their circumstances. The heartbreaking fact is not all animals in the county are cared for like our SaddleBrooke pets. Animals are often surrendered to the shelter in need of veterinary care because their owner cannot afford it, while others are strays or are relinquished because they have been injured. Shelter animals receive basic care – worming, vaccinations, food, shelter and basic training as they get walked by staff and volunteers. This basic care benefits most of the animals, but if the animal needs more intensive veterinary care, Pinal County Animal Care cannot provide it. Outside rescue groups often assist by taking the animal from the shelter to an outside veterinarian but this can take several days, leaving the animal to suffer.
Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, a nonprofit organization, was created to raise funds to help dogs and cats receive veterinary care the shelter cannot provide. The organization has helped dogs and cats receive surgery for tumors, dental needs and treatment for wounds—even helping a dog have a cesarean section to remove dead puppies that she was unable to deliver. These procedures are essential for a successful adoption.
Pinal County Animal Care & Control does not have a full-time staff veterinarian yet! They have three vets who work part-time and one of these vets, Dr. Jim, is interested in being able to provide more than spay and neuter surgeries. To do this, however, the clinic room will need special surgical equipment. Mirage, a dog in need of bilateral cruciate surgery, will be the first dog to benefit from this surgical equipment. With Dr. Jim’s experience and willingness to perform her surgery, she will have an excellent chance of adoption as will other animals who will benefit from this equipment.
Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues will be running an online fundraiser via their Facebook Page to raise the $2,500 to purchase this surgical equipment. We are asking our generous Saddlebrooke residents to find it in their hearts and wallets to participate in this worthwhile fundraiser.
How to Donate:
- Go online and visit the Facebook page. Check out https://Facebook.com/FriendsofPinal .
- Visit the website. Go to https://friendsofpinal .org.
- Items can be purchased from the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist. Check out https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/X8S8J286KV4S?ref_=wl_share
- You can also mail your check directly to: Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, P.O. Box 11145, Casa Grande, AZ 85130
If you would like to have your check picked up or if you have questions, please email Nadine McAfee - nadinemm2018@gmail.com.
Thank you for helping us save and enrich the lives of shelter pets, and if the opportunity ever presents itself... please consider adopting from a shelter or credible rescue group.