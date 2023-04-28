SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network(SBPRN) would like to introduce our newest Board Member, Lisa John. Lisa hails from Ridgecrest, California, and moved to SaddleBrooke in spring 2021. Before relocating to sunny Arizona, Lisa was a kindergarten and first grade teacher for 30-years. She jokes that this is why her hair went gray at an early age. Lisa and her husband, Larry were college sweethearts at the University of Arizona and have been married for 34-years. Almost as soon as they moved to SaddleBrooke, Lisa became involved with the Network’s Rescue team, helping to reunite lost or found pets with their owners. She also enjoys volunteering at the library.

Much of her free time is spent with her two beloved dogs; Jake and Toby. Jake is a sweet, calm seven-year-old Golden Retriever and, at only 16-months old, Toby, a Havanese has been spending time with a trainer to become a good puppy citizen. Lisa’s ultimate goal for Toby is for him to become a therapy dog. SBPRN is very excited to have Lisa join the Board, she will be a wonderful addition to a hard-working team.

As we welcome a new member, we say goodbye to Karyle Steele, who will be retiring from the Board in May. We want to thank her for her 10-years of service to the Network. In honor of her service, the Network will make a donation in her name to the rescue group of her choice. It has been a privilege to work with Karyle.