Join us as we celebrate our tenth anniversary of helping thousands of pets and our new status as a 501c3 organization. This is a Free Event to all SaddleBrooke residents, and will take place on Wednesday, March 30 in the MountainView Ballroom. Doors open at 2 p.m. and event starts at 3 p.m.
Want to know what SBPRN is all about? You will see premiere screenings of new SBPRN videos by feature film director, Marcus De Leon, which will highlight the lifesaving work being done by SBPRN and our rescue partners. Some representatives of our donor charities will be present and available for you to “meet and greet”.
A Cash Raffle will take place: Six chances for $5, 15 chances for $10, and 35 chances for $20. Must be present to win.
Applications for membership as well as tee shirt orders will be available. Music will be provided by local pianist, Daniel Bergquist. A cash bar will be open during the event. A special after-event Prix Fixe Dinner will be available at the MountainView Bar & Grill.
Come and help us celebrate !