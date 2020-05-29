Due to COVID-19, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network has postponed the Fashion Show and Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4. Until we know the requirements for social distancing and amount of people allowed to gather in a room, no final decisions can be made.
As of now, temporary dates for this event are Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30. Hopefully by then, lives will return to some type of normalcy. Please look for further updates as we get closer to July.
Stay safe everyone!