We are pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the SBPRN Board of Directors.
Romayne Trudo joined the board in March 2021. She brings 30-years of experience in pet rescue and rehabilitation. While living in Massachusetts, she became involved with Greyhound rescue efforts, working in kennels with the dogs recently saved from the tracks. Once she and her husband relocated to Prescott, they both became involved with a group known as United Animal Friends, working with homeless dogs and cats, while collaborating with the Prescott Humane society. Relocating to SaddleBrooke 16- years ago, she began to volunteer with SBPRN and in August 2020 became the Coordinator of the Lost and Found program working with her teammate, Kay Erb. Together they have increased the visibility of the program, created new policies and procedures and have developed partnerships with the SaddleBrooke Patrol. During recent months, Romayne formalized the re-homing program which assists SaddleBrooke residents when the need to re-home a beloved pet arises. She now serves as the Recording Director as well as continuing her responsibilities as lost, found and re-homing coordinator.
Diane Korn is the newest member. She joined the Board as a Director of Membership and Volunteers in June 2021. Diane is a member of Pet Partners of Southern AZ for which she was a Board member for about six-years. It was reorganized from a 501c3 recently. With the ‘Board’ dissolved, she is now part of the Leadership Group. Pet Partners of Southern AZ is a community partner of Pet Partners which is the national organization that oversees our local community chapter. In addition to volunteering with her dog Latke in various therapeutic settings, she has been a team evaluator for Pet Partners since 2015. As one of four evaluators in the Tucson area, her job is to test potential therapy teams to see if they can pass the stringent requirements to be registered with Pet Partners. They hold monthly evaluations throughout the year. Prior to COVID-19, they held their evaluations at Tucson Medical Center, but have since relocated to Handi-Dogs since they are not yet permitted to return to the hospital setting.
This rounds out the Network Board of five to Karyle Steele, Chair and Director of Events and Donations, Carol Merlini, Director of Finance, Karen Brooks, Director of Communications and IT.
We would like to also take time to acknowledge the great contributions of two of the Board members who have resigned within the past several months.
Beth Conquest became a member of SBPRN who was involved with Wags and Walkers in January of 2014. She also volunteered in a variety of other capacities with SBPRN beginning in 2014 i.e., fundraisers and adoption events. Beth began writing the newsletter and assisting with other "behind the scenes" tasks in 2016. She was asked to join the Board in 2017— chaired the 'Howl at the Moon' fundraiser in 2019 and served as secretary from 2019 to 2020. She has fostered dogs for Pima Animal Care Center, Tucson Cold Wet Noses and Cherished Tails since 2014, as well as being an emergency foster in SB. She also has assisted rescue groups with home checks for prospective adopters in SB. She is truly missed as a Board member, but she continues to work with the homeless pets in a new capacity.
Doris Tassin had been a Board member for over five-years serving as our Treasurer. She started with the Wags and Walkers over 10-years ago. She also worked as a volunteer for the ‘I Don’t Want It Sale’ every year that we participated in it to raise funds for PACC. Doris also worked with the lost and found pets for several years. Recently, she helped spearhead the prescription container collection program which has helped reduce medical costs for the clinics in the shelters that we support.
Their contributions will certainly be missed, and we wish them the very best as they move forward in the next chapter of the lives.