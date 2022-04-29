On Wednesday, March 30 the SaddleBrooke community came together to help celebrate SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s ten-year anniversary and on becoming a 501c3. Over 100 residents came out to show their support.

As always, the SaddleBrooke residents showed their support not only by their presence but with their wallets. The raffle sales and donations were over the top!!

Representatives from our rescue group partners, Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary, Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, Pets in Need Action League, HOPE shelter, Friends of Pinal County Shelter and Rescues, RoRescue, Pima Animal Care Center, and Pinal County Animal Care and Control were in attendance to add to the event. Some gave brief, informative presentations including representatives from both Pima Animal Care Center and Pinal County Animal Care and Control.

We were made aware of the situation at the Pinal County shelter by Katrina Rodriques, Deputy Director of PCACC, and the need for a new commercial washing machine at PCACC which is a very costly piece of equipment that is desperately needed. There is a FB funding post on Friends of Pinal County Shelter and Rescues.

Jan Pede, lead volunteer at PACC, made all aware that the shelter is in need of volunteers to walk the dogs on a regular basis to get them out of the shelter to stretch their legs! This is quite a task in as much as the shelter is often times at maximum population.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Julie Hall of Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, who is an advocate to serving the rural areas in Southern Arizona encouraged us to contact our County Supervisor, Jeffrey McClure, to work on moving the location of the new planned shelter to a more central location to cover the Copper Corridor communities. He can be reached by phone at (520) 866-3960 or via email at bosdistrict4@pinal.gov.

At the close of the event, a brief video was shown highlighting a few of the homeless pets in Pinal County and a sampling of the First Friday drop off event held monthly by SBPRN.

Once again, we would like to thank the SaddleBrooke community for their continued support.

"We are their voices - Until there are none, save one"