Thanks to the residents that came out on Friday morning to donate pet items and linens for the homeless pets.
We were able to collect items for Friends of Pinal County Animal Care and Control, Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary, Cody’s Friends, and Pima Animal Care Center. Five SUV's and one mini van were loaded and sent on to the various locations for distribution to the needy pets.
Along with the Network volunteers we had representatives from OARR, Friends of PCACC, and Cherished Tails to pitch in to help us make it happen. The collaborative spirit went a long way. It was a very hot morning and we were able to wrap the entire operation up in record time.
As always, we appreciate all the support that we receive from our residents. We also have to acknowledge our ‘repeat’ donors, Mary Alice Carbeck and David Bull. We can count on them every month to purchase food and pet items for our cause.
We want to give a special ‘shout out’ to the Patrol of HOA-1 and their Captain, Ed Wysocki for setting up our space and checking to make sure that we had everything we needed.
Remember we do this every first Friday of the month. We will be set up in the HOA-1 parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. so, look for our volunteers to direct you to the drop off site.