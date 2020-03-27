“Come one, come all” to the annual SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Fashion Show and Luncheon, featuring the exciting traveling boutique, The Calle Rose Trunk Show! This ever-popular event is being offered two days, Wednesday June 3 and Thursday, June 4. Ticket sales begin Wednesday, May 6, at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 foyer. After the initial sales, tickets can be purchased at the HOA-1 Administration Office after 12 p.m. starting that Wednesday, May 6. Now that this event is offered on two days, Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4, be sure to make arrangements with your friends as to their preference date. Cost: $25 inclusive. Checks made out to HOA-1, cash or house account for ticket purchase. Credit cards will be accepted for all Calle Rose purchases.
Lunch: Seasonal Green Salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese and croutons. Two choices of dressing: raspberry or poppy-seed.
Dessert: Lemon sorbet with a cookie.
There will be a special surprise raffle ticket at each place on the table with a chance to win one of three Calle Rose gifts, as well as an additional special raffle sold with the prize of an acrylic color portrait of your favorite pet valued at $200. Finally, as always there will be a 50/25/25 cash prize raffle with tickets being sold at $5 for one and $10 for three. The winner of the acrylic portrait will be drawn after Thursday’s lunch so ticket sales from both days are in the drawing.
All proceeds benefit the care of the homeless animals in Tucson. Once again, checks, cash or house account to purchase tickets.