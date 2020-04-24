“Come one, come all” to the annual SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Fashion Show/Luncheon, featuring the exciting traveling boutique, The Calle Rose Trunk Show! This ever-popular event is being offered two days, Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4. Ticket sales begin Wednesday, May 6, at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 foyer.
While we remain optimistic that life will have returned to normal by the time of the luncheon and that we can proceed as planned, there still is a lot of uncertainty. We may have to change the date for the sales in order to avoid cancelling all together.
After the initial sales, tickets can be purchased at the HOA-1 Administration Office after 12 p.m. starting that Wednesday, May 6. Now that this event is offered two days, (Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4,) be sure to make arrangements with your friends as to their preference date.
Cost is $25 and is inclusive. Please make checks out to HOA-1. They are accepting cash or house account for ticket purchase. Credit cards will be accepted for all Calle Rose purchases.
On the menu will be a seasonal green salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese and croutons with two choice options of raspberry or poppy-seed dressings. For dessert, enjoy a lemon sorbet with a cookie.
There will be a special surprise raffle ticket at each place on the table with a chance to win one of three Calle Rose gifts, as well as an additional special raffle sold with the prize of an acrylic color portrait of your favorite pet valued at $200.
Finally, as always there will be a 50/25/25 cash prize raffle with tickets being sold at $5 for 1 and $10 for 3. The winner of the acrylic portrait will be drawn after Thursday’s lunch so ticket sales from both days are in the drawing.
All proceeds benefit the care of the homeless animals in Tucson. Once again, to purchase tickets, we accept checks, cash or house account.