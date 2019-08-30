When a critical shortage of pet food for rescue groups was identified, the Network responded.
Proactive Board members Carole Rossof and Karyle Steele organized a Pet Food Drive. They called upon their ‘go to ‘team to come together on August 16 and work the event. Four volunteered the use of their SUVs to load and transport the collected food. As the donors drove through the line to drop off their food donation, they were pleased that we had identified the need and that they were able to help.
As a result of this ‘call to action’, and the over 45 residents that responded from HOA1, HOA2 and Saddlebeooke Ranch, we were able to supply four of the most in - need groups with 4 loads of pet food and $500 in cash donations.
If you want to support our efforts to help the homeless pets, please contact Karyle at info@sbpetrescue.com. Monetary donations made out to Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Network can be mailed to Carole Rossof at 38860 S. Moonwood Dr. 85739.