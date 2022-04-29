SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) has launched it’s new website! We owe a special thanks to our generous donor, Beth Fedor of Realty Executives, Make Your Move Matter, for underwriting the website design costs. The website was created by Heart and Soul Web Design of Tucson. Our local webmaster will be Dale Trudo, a Network volunteer.

Please take a few moments to visit the new website, at sbpetrescue.org. The state of the art visual design of the website makes for an engaging environment. The site features up-to-date information about upcoming events, mission statement, volunteer opportunities, pictures of recent rescues and adoptions and donation options to name a few items.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

As always, SBPRN thanks you for your continued support.