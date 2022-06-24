Pauline with Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary and Cherished Tomorrows has been with SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) since we came to be in 2011. She and her team need little introduction to the residents of SaddleBrooke.

Here is her story:

“Cherished Tails focuses mainly on seniors who are at risk in local shelters due to age, medical or behavior. Since our inception in the summer of 2017, we have rescued almost 1,100 animals and have adopted out over 950. In addition to adoptions, we also provide “fospice” care for those that are too advanced in age, or have medical or behavioral conditions preventing them from being adoptable. We have over 40 foster homes who care for dogs short term or long term depending on their specific needs.

The support of SaddleBrooke Pet Network has been instrumental to our operation as a rescue. SBPN has provided tremendous support to Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary since the rescue began by providing concrete assistance with food, supplies and financial donations. They also provide many opportunities for us to network our animals to highly qualified families in the SaddleBrooke community through their newsletter, social media and events. Lastly, they have been a key in joining rescues together to work toward the “greater good” for animals in the community.

In the summer of 2021, we started a new program called Cherished Tomorrows to serve younger dogs who are at risk due to space in one of our rural local “boarder” shelters. We were able to recruit some fosters and transporters, specifically to help these pups, and since have been able to save over 60 dogs under five, who would have been euthanized at this very overwhelmed small shelter. We have also partnered with a couple of other local rescues to ensure that the dogs are safe.

COVID has been a tough time for rescues in that the demand has increased, mostly due to the financial strain it placed on many pet owners and the resulting housing issues many are experiencing. At the same time, adoptions are down, donations are down and traditional fundraisers often had to be cancelled or experienced decreased attendance. Grants have become more competitive and harder to secure. It is sadly the perfect storm creating worse conditions for animals but CTSS continues to do our best to provide quality care and safe placement for the animals we commit to and bring into rescue. We truly appreciate the generosity of the SaddleBrooke community during these hard times!”