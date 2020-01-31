Last year, as we entered 2019, the Network refocused its mission to concentrate on the following areas:
- Support Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) and pet rescue groups by making monetary donations for medical and behavioral training costs as well as volunteering and in-kind donations.
- Expand our fundraising efforts to support our mission.
- Communicate to SaddleBrooke residents the important issues that arise from being a pet friendly community.
- Direct prospective adopters and fosters to the appropriate rescue group that most closely matches their needs. We will continue to assist with placement of strays and other pets in SaddleBrooke that lose their home to illness or death of their owners.
- We will support efforts of ‘Seniors to Seniors’, placing adult pets with SaddleBrooke residents.
Through dues, events and cash donations we raised over $14,000. With these funds, we were able to provide $5,476 to nine different rescue groups for 42 specific animals in need. Many of these dogs and cats would have been euthanized had it not been for the work of these caring rescue groups to save them. We are proud to have been a part of their efforts. In addition, we helped to pay down the veterinary debt of local rescue groups by contributing $1,000 to each of the veterinary accounts of eight different rescue groups for a total of $8,000. We are also proud of the fact that only 1.4 percent of our funds were paid out in operating expenses like maintenance of our website.
The Network’s monthly pick up program continues to grow. When we began four years ago, we were filling two SUVs each month with towels, pet beds, pet food, and miscellaneous pet items for the various shelters and rescuers. This year, we are now filling six to eight SUVs with towels and pet items. This equates to approximately $26,000 worth of merchandise that the rescue groups and shelters did not have to purchase. Over the years, we have saved the rescues and shelters close to $128,000. These dollars saved enabled them to focus on taking in and caring for more homeless pets in need.
We also conducted two special events this year. A pet food drive in August netted four full SUV’s of food that was distributed to Cody’s Friends— a Tucson charity that provides pet food and supplies to pets and their people living in poverty throughout Tucson; and animal rescue groups Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary, Hope Animal Shelter and Lil Bit of Love. We also had over $500 in cash donations that were split between these groups. In September, we conducted an emergency towel collection effort for Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). Which was in response to a plea for more towels as a result of a huge intake of puppies, kittens and pregnant females. Within four days, we collected 44 large bags of towels that were delivered to PACC by our PACC liaison.
We want to take this opportunity to thank all the SaddleBrooke residents for their generous contributions to our mission. We would not have been able to provide for Tucson’s homeless pets without the caring assistance and on-going generosity by way of donations, both monetary and in-kind and the hours of volunteerism. In 2019, we were 280 active members strong, with 44 active volunteers. We look forward to your continued support in 2020 and beyond.
For more information on our mission or how you can volunteer to work with the Network, visit our website at www.sbpetrescue.com or e-mail us at info@sbpetrescue.com.