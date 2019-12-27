Help us Recycle Prescription Containers
Another successful task that was started by the Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Network quite a few years ago was the collecting of clean, empty pill bottles or prescription containers. The collection first took place at the dogpark, but for the last few years, we have had two collection sites at the Saddlebrooke Shopping Center; one at Mezzabyte Computer Store and the other at Dentistry by Design. The collection is expanding and so successful that we now deliver bottles not only to pet charities such as PACC (Pima Animal Care Center), the Humane Society, and Cody’s Friends, but also to charities such as World Care, and IMPACT of Southern AZ for the homeless. In order that the containers can be useful to our charities, they have to be the amber type without any labels or paper attached, not sticky or tacky, and preferably with a childproof top.
We thank everybody who has contributed to our success, and a special thanks to Mike at Mezzabyte Computer Store and to Alma at Dentistry by Design for letting us use their establishment for the collection containers.
First Fridays Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Pickup
The SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network works with Pima Animal Care Center, Pinal Animal Care Center and several rescue groups of homeless pets. We provide financial support for the medical needs and behavioral training of the pets to get them healthy and adopted.
We have a monthly pick-up service of:
Items we CAN accept:
Clean bath size towels, blankets, crates/pads, pet beds, pet food, litter boxes, litter, scratching posts and pads, water bowls, toys, pet medication [must not be expired], pet coats/sweaters, leashes, collars, harnesses, grooming tools, pet gates, Xpens, puppy pads, E-collars, and training tools.
Items we CANNOT accept:
Comforters/quilted items, hand towels, wash cloths, rugs with rubber backing, electric blankets, pillows or chair pads, mattress covers, carpeting, sheets.
Pick up takes place the first Friday of every month. Just email 2tftsmom@gmail.com or call (520) 548-7861 to arrange for a pick-up. Please contact us by noon on the Wednesday before the requested pick-up date so that we can arrange the most efficient schedule. Just place it in your driveway by 8 a.m. on the day of pick-up, and we do the rest. Pick up of any item is at the discretion of the driver.
Empty Prescription containers can be dropped off at 63701 Sa-ddlebrooke Blvd at Mezzabyte Computers Suite U or Dentistry by Design Suite M in the commercial center. Please remove all labels prior to donating. These are recycled by rescue groups.
Join us at: info@sbpetrescue.com or www.sbpetrescue.com.