Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) posted on Facebook that they needed towels desperately. The shelves were bare from the intake of puppies and kittens and pregnant females.
Jan Pede, our Network liaison at PACC brought this to the Network’s attention asking us to direct as many towels to her as we can get.
Karen Brooks, our IT specialist, at the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network put the message out for other's to view on the Nextdoor application. The response was more than overwhelming!! Within 3 days we had donors from all over Saddlebrooke, Saddlebrooke Ranch, Black Horse Ranch and Eagle Crest delivering towels to Jan.
This call to action is proof positive that Networking works. With the power of the outreach of Nextdoor and the response of so many people that want to help the homeless pets.