Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. The drop off location is at HOA-1 Bocce Ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.

PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ITEMS UNATTENDED.

September to April drop off times are 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

May to August drop off times are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

We accept most pet related items that are in clean and good condition. We also accept clean towels which are used in our Shelter’s clinic. Food is always needed.

We are now accepting sheets which will be used by AZ Vet Santa Cruz. They serve low income families in Southern AZ and the Copper Corridor with spay and neuter service at a low cost.

We cannot accept any poly filled items such as pillows as they present a choking hazard. Nor can we accept any rugs with rubber backing. Any items accepted are at the discretion of the volunteers.