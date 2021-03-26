This is the time of year when many of you are cleaning out closets. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated.
The drop off location is in HOA-1 at the Bocce Ball court. It is the first Friday of every month and the hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Items We Can Accept:
- Crates (no greater than 30” and broken down)
- Pet Beds/Crate Pads
- Pet Food/Water Bowls
- Pet Toys
- Pet treats
- Pet Food
- Pet Gates
- Pet Medication (Must NOT be beyond expiration date)
- Pet Sweaters/Coats
- Leashes/Collars/Harnesses
- Grooming Tools
- Cat litter boxes
- Cat litter
- Cat scratching posts or pads
- X-Pens
- Puppy Pads/Doggie Diapers
- E-Collars
- Training Tools
- Bath Towels (no hand towels, washcloths)
- Blankets
NOTE: All donated items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order.
Please no washcloths, hand towels or sheets.
Please DONOT Donate These Items:
- Mattress Covers
- Rubber-backed Rugs
- Electric Blankets
- Comforters or quilted items
- Pillows or chair pads
- Carpeting
- Any items with paint, grease or oil on them
- Sheets - both flat and fitted
- Washcloths or hand towels
The above items can present a choking hazard or cleaning issue. They cannot be safely used in an environment where you are housing animals you are not familiar with. Carpeting or carpeted items cannot be cleaned to a standard necessary for newly vaccinated animals.
Thanks for your continued support of this worthwhile program.
