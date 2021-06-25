Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated.
The drop off location is in HOA-1 at the Bocce Ball court. It is the first Friday of every month and summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for the months of June, July and August.
Items We CAN Take:
- Crates ( no greater than 30” and broken down )
- Pet Beds/Crate Pads
- Pet Food/Water Bowls
- Pet Toys
- Pet treats
- Pet Food
- Pet Gates
- Pet Medication (Must NOT be beyond expiration date)
- Pet Sweaters/Coats
- Leashes/Collars/Harnesses
- Grooming Tools
- Cat litter boxes
- Cat litter
- Cat scratching posts or pads
- X-Pens
- Puppy Pads/Doggie Diapers
- E-Collars
- Training Tools
- Bath Towels (no hand towels, washcloths)
- Blankets
- All items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order.
- Please no washcloths, hand towels or sheets.