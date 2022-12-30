Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. SBPRN is a 501c3 organization. The drop off location is at HOA-1 Bocce Ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.
PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ITEMS UNATTENDED.
September to April Drop off hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
May to August Drop off hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Items We CAN TakeCrates ( no greater than 30” and broken down )
Pet Beds/Crate Pads
Pet Food/Water Bowls
Pet Toys
Pet treats
Pet Food
Pet Gates
Pet Medication (Must NOT be beyond expiration date)
Pet Sweaters/Coats
Leashes/Collars/Harnesses
Grooming Tools
Cat litter boxes
Cat litter
Cat scratching posts or pads
X-Pens
Puppy Pads/Doggie Diapers
E-Collars
Training Tools
Bath Towels (no hand towels, washcloths)
Blankets
Sheets, flat or fitted, but no pillowcases
All items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order.