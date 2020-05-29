The SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network works with Pima Animal Care Center, Pinal Animal Care Center and several rescue groups of homeless pets. We provide financial support for the medical needs and behavioral training of the pets to get them healthy and adopted.
We have a monthly pick-up service of:
Items we CAN accept:
- Clean bath size towels
- Blankets
- Crates and pads
- Pet beds
- Pet food
- Litter boxes
- Litter
- Scratching posts and pads
- Water bowls
- Toys
- Pet medication [must not be expired]
- Pet coats and sweaters
- Leashes
- Collars
- Harnesses
- Grooming tools
- Pet gates
- Xpens
- Puppy pads
- E-collars
- Training tools
Items we CANNOT accept:
- Comforters/quilted items,
- Hand towels,
- Wash cloths,
- Rugs with rubber backing,
- Electric blankets,
- Pillows or chair pads,
- Mattress covers,
- Carpeting,
- Sheets
Pick up takes place the first Friday of every month. Just email 2tftsmom@gmail.com or call (520) 548-7861 to arrange for a pick-up. Please contact us by 12 p.m. on the Wednesday before the requested pick-up date so that we can arrange the most efficient schedule. Just place it in your driveway by 8 a.m. on the day of pick-up, and we do the rest. Pick up of any item is at the discretion of the driver.
Empty Prescription containers can be dropped off at 63701 Saddlebrooke Blvd at Mezzabyte Computers Suite U or Dentistry by Design Suite M in the commercial center. Please remove all labels prior to donating. These are recycled by rescue groups.
Join us at info@sbpetrescue.com or www.sbpetrescue.com.