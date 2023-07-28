Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. The drop off location is at HOA-1 Bocce Ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.

May to August drop-off times — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

April to September drop-off times — 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

CAUTION… PLEASE DRIVE UP SLOWLY AND WATCH FOR VOLUNTEERS AT THE CONES!!

WE ARE IN NEED OF PET FOOD.

We accept most pet related items that are in clean and good condition, such as clean towels, clean sheets, both flat and fitted.

Pet crates of any size are accepted, please break them down before donating.

We cannot accept any poly filled items such as pillows as they present a choking hazard. Nor can we accept any rugs with rubber backing.

Any items accepted are at the discretion of the volunteers. Please do not leave items unattended.