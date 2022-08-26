Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. The drop off location is at HOA-1 Bocce Ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.

PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ITEMS UNATTENDED.

May-August Drop off hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Sept.-April Drop off hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Items We CAN Take:

Crates ( no greater than 30” and broken down )

Pet Beds/Crate Pads

Pet Food/Water Bowls

Pet Toys

Pet treats

Pet Food

Pet Gates

Pet Medication (Must NOT be beyond expiration date)

Pet Sweaters/Coats

Leashes/Collars/Harnesses

Grooming Tools

Cat litter boxes

Cat litter

Cat scratching posts or pads

X-Pens

Puppy Pads/Doggie Diapers

E-Collars

Training Tools

Bath Towels (no hand towels, washcloths)

Blankets

Please Note: All items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order. Please no washcloths, hand towels or sheets.