Over the last five years our monthly pick up program of pet items and linens has grown substantially.
As a result, we no longer have the resources to handle the volume of donations in an efficient manner.
Therefore, we are asking residents to drop off their donations. The drop off location will be in HOA-1 at the Bocce Ball court.
It will still be the first Friday of every month and the hours will be 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
To ensure that we can plan the vehicles required we are asking that you still call (520) 548-7861 or email 2tftsmom@gmail.com to let us know the nature of your drop off donation.
This will allow us to plan for enough transport vehicles to take the items on to the shelters and rescuers.
We will still take the following items:
Items we CAN take:
- Crates (not greater than 30” and broken down)
- Pet Beds/Crate Pads
- Pet Food/Water Bowls
- Pet Toys
- Pet treats
- Pet Food
- Pet Gates
- Pet Medication (Must NOT be beyond expiration date)
- Pet Sweaters/Coats
- Leashes/Collars/Harnesses
- Grooming Tools
- Cat litter boxes
- Cat litter
- Cat scratching posts or pads
- X-Pens
- Puppy Pads/Doggie Diapers
- E-Collars
- Training Tools
- Bath Towels (no hand towels, washcloths)
- Blankets
All items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order.
- Please no washcloths, hand towels or sheets.
Items we CANNOT take:
- Mattress Covers
- Rubber-backed Rugs
- Electric Blankets
- Comforters or quilted items
- Pillows or chair pads
- Carpeting
- Any items with paint, grease or oil on them
- Sheets - both Flat and Fitted
- Washcloths or hand towels
The above items can present a choking hazard or cleaning issue. They cannot be safely used in an environment where you are housing animals you are not familiar with. Carpeting or carpeted items cannot be cleaned to a standard necessary for newly vaccinated animals.