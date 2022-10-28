Our annual pet food drive benefits Pets in Need Action League [P.I.N.A.L.] which serves as a pet food bank for all of Pinal County. Families need to qualify for this service and once qualified, they receive pet food from the organization to help them keep their pets instead of having to surrender them to a shelter.

This year we had our SaddleBrooke Ranch partners, lead by Debora Witten, contribute to the cause.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

They provided a pickup truck full of pet food in August and then again an SUV full of food for this event which we held on Friday, September 30. They have become great partners to champion the efforts to help the homeless pets and pets in need.

Once again, SaddleBrooke residents stepped up in support of our commitment to continue to serve our rescue partners. We are forever grateful to all of you that make this possible.