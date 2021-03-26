SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is partnering with both HOA-1 and HOA-2 Patrols to follow a similar process in reuniting lost pets with their owners. Recently, Karyle Steele, Romayne Trudo and Kay Erb met with newly promoted HOA-2 Patrol Captain, Kim Karmenzind to discuss our common goal. Soon after, Captain Karmenzind and HOA-1 Patrol Manager, Ed Wysocki, had their monthly business meeting. The Lost and Found guidelines for residents to follow, which are on the SPRN website, were presented. Both HOA Patrol leaders agreed to share the procedures to help find missing pets in SaddleBrooke. SPRN is pleased to combine our efforts with both patrols to protect lost and found pets. Now, it’s up to pet owners to be familiar with steps to take in the event their pet gets loose.
What to do if you have lost your pet?
It can happen, and it's stressful when it does! You know never to leave pets unattended in your yard, no matter how high your wall is around your property. (Coyotes and bobcats can easily scale a 10-foot wall.) However, if your pet is lost within the SaddleBrooke community, it's important to act quickly. Review the steps below, and save this list, or refer to our website. Visit http://www.sbpetrescue.com/.
1.) Notify SaddleBrooke Patrol (HOA-1 and HOA-2) - any description of the animal will be most helpful including specifics about where the animal was lost and/or last seen.
HOA-1 Patrol: (520) 861-7064
HOA-2 Patrol: (520) 349-5124
2.) Contact SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network - one of the two volunteers below. Please do not call after 9:00 p.m.
Romayne Trudo: (520) 834-5718 (cell)
Kay Erb: (517) 230-4163 (cell)
3.) Provide SB Pet Rescue Network with a good face photo and any additional information about your lost pet. We will post the information on social media (Facebook and Nextdoor.com).
Even the most careful owner can lose a pet, so, it’s important to be prepared.
- Microchip your pet and keep the contact info up to date.
- Keep a collar on at all times (break-away only for cats) with an ID tag that has its name and your phone number(s).
For information on what to do if you have found a pet, visit our website at http://www.sbpetrescue.com/.