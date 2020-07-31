SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network came to the rescue by contributing $2,000 to Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, Inc. (Friends of Pinal) to put toward the purchase of a much needed dental machine to be used in the clinic of the Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) in Casa Grande. The shelter has seen many animals brought in with serious, and sometimes fatal, dental disease. Treatment is very expensive creating a roadblock to adoption. This machine will make it easier and more efficient to treat these animals making the pet more desirable for adoption.
A check was presented to Audra Michael, director of PCACC, by Mera Laureys founder of Friends of Pinal. The machine’s total cost was $3,406.24, thus the donation from the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network went a long way to acquiring the device. The balance of the bill was paid through a generous donation from Courtny Tyler, State Farm Agent of Maricopa, and through various other fundraising sources. The dental machine has been ordered from their supplier but will take two to three weeks to be shipped.
For more information on Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, Inc. please write to Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, Inc. at P.O. Box 11145 Casa Grande, AZ 85130-0147 or go visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofPinal/.