The first meeting of the Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club after the summer break will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the home of Dave and Pat Mersy (and their two Shih Tzus) located at 62173 E. Northwood Rd, in HOA-2. All Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners are welcome to attend. The agenda will include a review of summer activities, as well as the dreaded pup weigh-in by Ted Robu, along with making plans for future meetings. Regular members of the Club will receive notices via email. For questions, call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.