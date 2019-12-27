The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club met on Saturday, December 7 at the home of Nala Robu and her parents Dolores and Ted (also known as Santa Paws). In the holiday spirit several families brought tree decorations to place on the Christmas tree. Stories were shared about interesting anecdotes involving the pups. Then club photographer Bill Grinonneau took individual photos of each pup and their owners (as well as the group photo above). These were later shared with everyone. The next meeting of the Shih Tzu Club will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m. again at the home of Nala Robu and her parents Ted and Dolores Robu at 38385 Canada del Oro in HOA-1. All Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners are welcome. Regular members will receive email notices. For any questions please call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.