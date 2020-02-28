PLEASE SAVE THE DATE! Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4, are the dates for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network's annual luncheon and fashion show. Due to the success of last year, Calle Rose will be returning with her wonderful line of clothing and accessories— plus adding a second day. Without your support, we wouldn't be able to help the many homeless animals in rescue receive the much-needed medical care in order to begin their journey towards a "forever home.”