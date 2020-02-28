PLEASE SAVE THE DATE! Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4, are the dates for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network's annual luncheon and fashion show. Due to the success of last year, Calle Rose will be returning with her wonderful line of clothing and accessories— plus adding a second day. Without your support, we wouldn't be able to help the many homeless animals in rescue receive the much-needed medical care in order to begin their journey towards a "forever home.”
Save the Date for the Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon
- By Carole Rossof
-
-
Most Popular
-
Tucson teen faces deportation after being caught with marijuana vape pens
-
‘Eye-popping’ study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change
-
Hacienda tucked inside a state park north of Tucson going to auction
-
Tucson shoe store prepares to close its doors after 33 years of service
-
Woman dies in crash on Tucson's south side