SAVE THE DATES!

DON’T MISS THE FASHION SHOW/LUNCHEON

GET YOUR TICKETS!

This year, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s annual Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held at HOA#1 Clubhouse on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., seating at 11 a.m., with the event starting at 11:30 a.m.

Calle Rose will be returning with her beautiful line of clothing and accessories. Ticket price for the luncheon and fashion show is $25 and tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 2 at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 lobby. This is always a BIG SELLOUT, so, arrive early and take a number which assures your place in line. I f you are buying tickets for a group, we suggest tables of eight, and one transaction please for the group.

The lunch menu consists of a Birdie Salad of mixed greens, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, fried wontons topped with grilled chicken and choice of two dressings, with rolls and coffee included. Dessert is sorbet with a wafer cookie. This event supports SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) in its efforts to assist many homeless animals with their medical care and in finding them their forever homes. Once again, we will be pre-selling raffle tickets for our cash raffle, so, bring those twenty-dollar-bills with you, ladies.

Buy your Luncheon ticket and your cash raffle tickets on the same day! What better way to get into that Holiday Spirit!