Recently, a spay/neuter clinic was sponsored by OARR (Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation). Some of the dogs are pictured. AZ Vet Santa Cruz also conducted a spay/neuter clinic in 2022. These clinics provide spay/neutering to dogs and cats whose families might not be able to afford this otherwise. The veterinarian clinics providing this low-cost service are always in need of sheets and towels. T hat’s where rescue groups such as SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network comes in! They collect supplies for pets the First Friday of each month at the SaddleBrooke HOA#1 Bocce Courts. (Winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.) Through your generous donations, they are able to send these sheets or towels on to the vets.

According to the ASPCA, millions of healthy dogs and cats are euthanized each year. Neutering males reduces the number of unwanted dogs/puppies/cats/kittens. It can also decrease aggressive behavior and makes males less likely to roam and can also reduce the chance of some diseases. Spaying your female causes less desire to roam, making males less attracted, and thus fewer unwanted litters. Spayed females can also live a longer, healthier life with less chance of tumors or cancers. Traditional age for spaying/neutering is six to nine months, also healthy puppies and kittens may sometimes be earlier.

We thank all of our SaddleBrooke residents’ continued support.