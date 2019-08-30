SAYING GOODBYE . . .
By Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg
The house is quieter now, for she is no longer here. She took her last breath at 9:20 on a recent Saturday morning. Our veterinarian, Dr. Maria Miller, had told us two weeks prior, “It may take weeks or months, but when Callie stops eating and starts throwing up, it’s time . . .” We thought it would be months into the future but we were ill-prepared for the fact that, indeed, it would be exactly two weeks when our 18-year-old calico started exhibiting the behaviors of which the veterinarian warned us.
It has taken several weeks for us to adjust to a new normal - an unfamiliar quiet. There is no meowing at 4:30 a.m., notifying us that it is time to get up and to fix her morning meal, which consisted of a merging of three different types of wet cat food. And, there is no Callie to greet us at the laundry room door as we enter our home.
There is no longer a need to clean out her litter box, nor put clean water in her water dish. We will not be seeing her laying on the little carpet next to the slider to our back patio, resting her weary body, just to be near us.
All left over cat food, kitty litter and treats have been given away to a neighbor. There are no visible signs that our Callie even lived in our home; and, yet, in our hearts and minds, we carry the memories that Callie brought to us every day. These memories will never be erased.
We were fortunate to have found a veterinarian in Dr. Miller who made house calls and, when it was time to put Callie to sleep, Dr. Miller came to our house with a nice, soft blanket, and the concoction that would put Callie to rest.
It’s hard losing a pet; and, even as I write this, I have tears in my eyes. But, as a very good friend said, about losing a pet, We are feeling the pain so that our pets don’t have to.