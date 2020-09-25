Would you be willing to share your heart and your SaddleBrooke home for a maximum of 72 hours to help a lost pet?
When SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network receives a call from SaddleBrooke Patrol that a cat or dog has been found in SaddleBrooke, we do the following:
- We initially scan the pet to see if it is microchipped.
If the animal is not microchipped, we contact SB Patrol in both HOA-1 and HOA-2 to see if anyone has reported a lost pet. If there have been no reports, we then ask the rescuer if he or she could keep the animal safe for a maximum of 72 hours. This will allow us time to locate the owner or find placement with one of the rescue groups that work closely with SBPRN.
- If the rescuer cannot keep the lost pet, we need to find a safe place for the animal immediately until we can locate the owner or find placement. This is when we would desperately need a short-term foster home.
- SBPRN was hoping to establish a list of individuals that would be able to accept a lost animal in their home for a maximum of 72 hours. All supplies, i.e. food, bedding, leash etc. will be provided to the temporary foster by SBPRN.
If this is something you would be willing to do, please contact Romayne Trudo by phone at 520-834-5718 or email romayne03@outlook.com. You can also reach out to Kay Erb by phone at (517) 230-4163 or email erbkm@aol.com.
Thank you for considering opening your hearts and homes to our lost SaddleBrooke pets.