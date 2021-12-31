SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network volunteers are working feverishly to process all the prescription bottles being donated by our generous and supporting neighbors. There are sooooo many. To help them out please only donate your used, empty, clean, and label and adhesive free prescription bottles that have a child proof cap. Some containers that are dropped at Mezza Byte in our business center on SaddleBrooke Boulevard do NOT meet this criterion. If the labels are left on the containers for too long, they are very difficult to remove even when using products such as Goo Gone. The containers you donate are intended to be used by veterinarians at the local animal shelters to dispense medication for animals in the shelter or in foster who are ill or injured, therefore, the Veterinarians have set the criteria for acceptable containers. But which ones are the right ones to repurpose for the animal shelters? The answer: containers issued by a pharmacist. With up to 200+ containers collected each week it can get a little overwhelming when the WRONG containers are donated. If a container is off the shelf or has a label affixed by the drug manufacture it is not a “prescription” bottle and we cannot take them. The labels will not come off these types of containers. Please be sure that when you donate your containers, they are the RIGHT ones.
The shelters and SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network thank you for your support; every little bit helps them care for lost and abandoned pets.