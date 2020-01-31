On Wednesday, January 8, several pet rescue groups, shelter volunteers, along with members of the SB Pet Rescue Network board and concerned SaddleBrooke residents attended the Pinal County Board of Supervisors Meeting in Florence. SaddleBrooke resident, Mera Laureys, a volunteer at Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) and a liaison for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, spoke for the group in requesting immediate funding for a full-time veterinarian and a vet tech. She also raised concern about the poor condition of the shelter’s facilities.
The Network has become aware of a growing frustration by rescue groups that are called upon by PCACC to rescue animals in need. Their frustration arises from the limited and, in some cases, complete lack of medical care provided to the many sick and injured animals that are surrendered to or brought into the shelter. Many of these cases could have been handled with a full-time veterinarian on staff to provide immediate palliative or curative care. But, without a veterinarian on staff, the animal will suffer and deteriorate in the shelter. Often when this situation arises, the shelter puts out an urgent medical plea to the rescue groups to remove the animal from the shelter and seek veterinary care. This puts an undue financial burden on the rescue groups that rescue these animals. There have been numerous instances where a rescue group has taken an animal that was ill, but due to the length of time without treatment, the veterinary costs were exorbitant, or sadly, it was too late and the pet could not be saved. The outcome of most of these cases, and most importantly, the suffering of the animals could have been ameliorated with a full-time vet on staff to provide immediate care. This past year alone, the Network has provided over $3,400 to help cover the veterinary costs for 25 specific animals that were pulled from PCACC by local rescue groups.
The Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and Anthony Smith, Supervisor of District 4 (which covers SaddleBrooke), requested that the county manager investigate these concerns and requests for funding and get back to the board. The Network is appreciative of Supervisor Smith’s willingness to address our concerns and we are hopeful that our efforts will ultimately lead to an improvement in the quality of care and conditions at Pinal County Animal Care and Control.