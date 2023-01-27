Thank You SaddleBrooke!

We want to take this opportunity to thank our SaddleBrooke neighbors who donated items for the Pet Rescue Boutique at this year’s I Don’t Want It Sale. Thanks to our neighbors who came to support us at the sale (in spite of some rain showers) and purchasing some of the beautiful jewelry and accessories we had on display. We had such a number of high-quality items to sell this year and this really contributed to our final results.

Thanks also to the Wags and Walkers volunteers for your hard work preparing for this year’s sale. A special thanks to this year’s co-chairs Monica Gray and Kay Erb. Your efforts on behalf of the pets at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) totaled an amazing $3,600! Our continued success with this fundraiser is due in large part to the efforts of this dedicated group of animal lovers.

This is our thirteenth year participating in the I Don’t Want It Sale for the benefit of the pets at PACC and each year gets better. We sold a good portion of the donated treasures, but not all so we were able to pass on some of our remaining items to Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary (rescues mainly senior dogs and cats).

The proceeds from this year’s sale have been distributed as follows:

$1,200 to Friends of PACC to be used for the Noise Abatement Shelter Project at PACC.

$1,200 to the TOP Dogs Project, a group of certified dog trainers who volunteer their time to provide behavior support for PACC dogs and their adopters, fosters and volunteers.

$1,200 to support the PACC clinic in their life-saving efforts.

SaddleBrooke is a community of pet lovers and you continue to support the life saving efforts at Pima Animal Care Center through volunteering and fundraising. PACC has been experiencing critical overcrowding for over a year and donations are greatly needed to provide the care these pets needs. Thank you again for your support!