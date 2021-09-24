For the past 10-years SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network has worked hard for the benefit of pets in SaddleBrooke and throughout Pinal and Pima Counties with great success. Last year, the Board discussed how to build on that success and decided the next step would be to apply with the Arizona Corporation Commission to become a Non-Profit Corporation. On Monday, April 5, the Network was approved. Having completed this process the ultimate next step was to apply for a 501c3 tax exempt designation, which was filed with the IRS on Thursday, April 15. The Network is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, August 3, the IRS officially accepted the Network’s application, with an effective date of exemption of Thursday, March 15, 2021. The Board is proud to say that SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is a Non-Profit 501c3 Corporation.
The ultimate goal for this process is to be able to draw on grants, endowments, and large donations in order to further the mission of the Network. In addition, it will make all donations tax deductible for the donor. So many pets that are abused, abandoned, injured, or just simply in need of a fur-ever home could be helped with funds from these sources. SBPRN, as always, thanks our local supporters. The successes achieved so far could not have been accomplished without your continued support. With this next step the Network hopes to enhance all your generosity to do bigger things.