So many prescriptions bottles! Which ones are the right ones to repurpose for the animal shelters? The answer: containers issued by a pharmacist. With up to 200+ containers processed each week, it can get a little overwhelming when the WRONG containers are deposited in the bin at Mezzabyte located in the SaddleBrooke business center. If a container is off the shelf, it is not a “prescription” bottle. These containers are intended to be used by veterinarians at the local animal shelters to dispense medication for animals in the shelter who are ill or injured. Vitamin containers do not fit this role. Please be sure that when you donate your containers they are the right ones.