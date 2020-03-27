The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club met on Saturday, March 14 at the home of Chloe Hobbs and her parents Harlan and Lynn. Although it was a beautiful day, attendance was down due to the ongoing Coronavirus concern. Those who attended enjoyed the back patio while their owners chatted about them. The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Maggie and Murphy Mersy and their owners Dave and Pat at 62173 E Northwood Rd in HOA-2. The uncertainty is due to the current Coronavirus issue. The Club is open to all Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners. Regular members will receive email reminders. For questions call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.
