Join us for the third Annual Howl at the Moon Dog Walk on Wednesday, April 15. This event has been such a 'howling success' the past two years that all the SaddleBrooke pups requested that we do it again! So, leash them up and meet your neighbors and their furry friends at SaddleBrooke One Tennis Center for a one or two-mile twilight stroll on the Saddle-Brooke golf course. Check-in is at 5:45 p.m.
Registration fee is $15 per family. There will be prize drawings and the first 100 families will receive a goodie bag. Water and a snack await you mid-way.
Registration deadline is Monday, April 6. A registration form is available on the SB Pet Rescue website at www.sbpetrescue.com. On the website you can print the form to mail a check to: Pet Rescue, 38860 S. Moonwood Dr., Tucson, AZ 85739. There are also forms available for pick up at these two locations: 38860 S. Moonwood Drive (Unit 32) and 38224 S. Samaniego Drive (Unit 3S).
Further details will be provided to you one week prior to the event.
For more information, please contact Beth by email at info@sbpetrescue.com or by phone at (810) 241-8730.