This I Have Learned . . .
By Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg
Why would you want to do anything else but to rescue a pet?
(Paul Shaffer, Multi-instrumentalist)
Submitted in July for August 2019 Publication
It seems that every other household in SaddleBrooke has a beloved pet. That might be an underestimation, for the only way to really know how many pet owners live here is to audit the homes! But, one thing is certain, while people who live here love their children, and adore their grandchildren, they really, really love their pets – those furry companions we have in later years when family members might live in other regions of the country.
SaddleBrooke residents are passionate about animal support groups, with such activities as the Pet Rescue Network and the Wags and Walkers group – both such worthy causes! Hours and hours of volunteer time are devoted to such causes.
Our household is no exception regarding having and loving a pet, as we have a little, 18 year old calico cat named Callie, who we so love.
Callie had been losing weight right before our very eyes; when we took her to the vet a year ago we were surprised to find out that she had hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is the result of an overactive thyroid gland with symptoms of a rapid heartbeat and an increased rate of metabolism. It can mean a decrease or an increase in body weight. Despite being on a non-iodine food diet Callie has continued to lose weight and is at a very frail 5 pounds. A visiting vet came to the house to draw blood and determined that Callie also has a tumor (called adenocarcinoma) the size of a golf ball in her abdomen. We are staying the course with Callie and, presently, she is asymptomatic.
Knowing of Callie’s condition, I could not help but reminisce on how we rescued Callie from a household with a barking dog and a pushy, large cat that terrorized Callie. And I recall, nine years ago, when we flew from Ohio to Arizona to begin our re-location journey, and how Callie was terrified during the six-hour flight and wetted herself. And when we arrived at the villa we were renting in SaddleBrooke Callie, wet with urine, refused to come from under our bed and would not eat, drink or eliminate. And, to save her life (and, in essence, rescued her) we grabbed her by her front paws and pulled her from under the bed, then gave her a bath in lavender scented Soft Soap, followed by a Turkish towel rubdown. Blinking her eyes, but not protesting, she suddenly starting drinking water and eating the food we had put out for her.
Unlike humans, pets cannot be told of their diagnosis or illness because, well, of course, they are pets. They simply enjoy the company of their owners and give us unconditional love. And, when the day comes when Callie can no longer stay on this Earth, we will be ever grateful for the time we had with her.
This I have learned. . .